Quark Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,769,082 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

