Quebecoin Price Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 59% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $5,487.49 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000387 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

