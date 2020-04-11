QuickX Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,491.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $173,491.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.04500730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

