QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 140.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market cap of $36,487.87 and $2.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004751 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066795 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00373848 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009347 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012306 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

