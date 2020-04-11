QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of QuinStreet worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 209,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,983.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 249,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.25 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

