QYNO (QNO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, QYNO has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a market capitalization of $438.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

