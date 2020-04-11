R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $314.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.40 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $275.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.