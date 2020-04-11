Radium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Radium has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $424.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019762 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,996,567 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,140 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.