Raise (RAISE) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $165,069.62 and $8,532.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

