Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report $561.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Range Resources reported sales of $748.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $3.75 on Friday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

