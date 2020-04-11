Rapids Market Cap Reaches $208,278.69 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $208,278.69 and approximately $217.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

