Rapidz (RPZX) One Day Volume Hits $175,754.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $202,643.49 and $175,754.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

