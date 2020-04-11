Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,732.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $364,495.96 and approximately $48,732.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, FCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.04500730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DEx.top, IDEX, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DDEX, FCoin, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

