RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. RChain has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $675.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kucoin, IDEX, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Bitinka and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.