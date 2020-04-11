RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a market capitalization of $126,790.42 and approximately $10,994.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04744342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

