RED (RED) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. RED has a total market capitalization of $205,775.68 and $974.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. During the last week, RED has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00621384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008332 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

