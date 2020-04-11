Remme (REM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $83,795.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

