Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 10,401 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

