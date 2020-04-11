Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akcea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.33. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.