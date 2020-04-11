Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 52,545 Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNFT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

BNFT stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

