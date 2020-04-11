Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.