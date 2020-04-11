Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $16.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

