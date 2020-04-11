Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 53,716 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

