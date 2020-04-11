Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $314,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

