Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,059 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 487,084 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

