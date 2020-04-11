Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Movado Group worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Movado Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 139,076 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Movado Group by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Movado Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Movado Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.