Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of FlexShopper worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShopper by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FlexShopper by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.99.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPAY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 294,484 shares of company stock valued at $515,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.