Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.