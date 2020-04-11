Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of InnerWorkings worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

INWK opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Greenberg purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 311,871 shares in the company, valued at $355,532.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,710. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.