Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 824,701 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 35.74% of Sierra Oncology worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($7.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($4.71). As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Sierra Oncology Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

