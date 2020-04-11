Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of CECO Environmental worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

