Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

