Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.04 on Friday. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Tantech Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

