Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Tricida as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tricida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $614,455. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

