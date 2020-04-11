Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

