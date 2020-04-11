Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $160.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

