Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $299.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

