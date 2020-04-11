Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 42,107 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Atlanticus worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLC stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Atlanticus Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

