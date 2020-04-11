Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 122,700 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of 360 Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. TT International raised its position in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588,260 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in 360 Finance by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. 360 Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

