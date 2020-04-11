Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 450,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,576,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 153,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

