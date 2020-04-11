Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

