Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,831 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Nelnet worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $22,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nelnet by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nelnet by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.