Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,500 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $34.80 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

