Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,752,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after purchasing an additional 302,870 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 262,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,273,000.

EWJ opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

