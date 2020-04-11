Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Maverix Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.07 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

