Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of RNST traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 387,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,418. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

