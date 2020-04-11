REPO 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,218.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. REPO has a market cap of $4.01 million and $2,218.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

