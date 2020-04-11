Restart Energy MWAT Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Coinsuper, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $2,976.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinZest and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.