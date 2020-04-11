Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,231,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.