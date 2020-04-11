Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Cryptopia, Kucoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 644.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Kuna, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

